India keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Modi also called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in his online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.