India to launch electronics repair pilot project















BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - India is launching a pilot project aimed at stimulating its electronics repair outsourcing industry by relaxing some import-export rules and environmental laws, the country's IT ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters first reported about the plan on Tuesday, which follows a push by MAIT, an industry group for IT and electronics manufacturers.

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.