MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to receive below-average rainfall in August due to the El Nino weather pattern, a senior weather department official said on Monday, after an above-average monsoon in July helped farmers accelerate crop planting.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Bernadette Baum

