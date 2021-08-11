Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India to list LIC by current fiscal year end, says govt official

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters is seen in Mumbai September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government expects to list state-owned Life Insurance Corp (LIC) by the end of the current fiscal year, and collect 500 billion rupees ($6.72 billion) as dividends from state-run companies, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government also expects to complete selling state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and national carrier Air India in the current fiscal year that runs through March 2022, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management.

LIC is the biggest insurer in the country and is wholly owned by the government.

($1 = 74.4225 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

