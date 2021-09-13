Skip to main content

India

India looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country -ET Now

1 minute read
1/2

Representations of cryptocurrencies are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government is looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country, news website ET Now tweeted on Monday, citing sources.

The tax department is in favour of taxing crypto exchanges and trades and the government feels that any activity that generates income must pay tax, ET Now reported.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:37 AM UTC

India reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

India reported 27,254 new coronavirus infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

India
Indian shares fall as Reliance slides; retail inflation in focus
India
India players refused to play fifth test v England, says BCCI chief
India
India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices
India
Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash - report