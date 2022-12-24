India makes COVID test mandatory for arrivals from some countries, including China















NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - India has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, the health minister said on Saturday.

Passengers from those countries would be put under quarantine if they showed symptoms of COVID-19 or if tests positive were, minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.