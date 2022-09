MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Friday allowed companies planning a stock market listing to submit a confidential "pre-filing" document.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also mandated enhanced disclosure norms for IPO-bound new tech companies, among other measures at a board meeting.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Andrew Heavens











