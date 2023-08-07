India markets regulator mulls more disclosures for conglomerates

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters building in Mumbai, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator is planning to ask corporates to make more disclosures at the group company or conglomerate level, including on financial transactions involving unlisted entities, the regulator said in its annual report on Monday.

Group-level disclosures could be made mandatory around cross holdings - where a publicly-traded company owns stock in another publicly-traded company, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

The move is part of SEBI's broader plan to review and standardise disclosures made in public offer documents, along with those made by listed companies.

Private companies in India are not required to make rigorous disclosures related to their financials or other material changes in the same way public companies are. This includes disclosures by a listed unit of a privately held conglomerate.

"There is a need to identify, monitor and manage the risks introduced into the securities market ecosystem by unlisted companies in a conglomerate with a complex set of listed and unlisted associates," said SEBI.

India also plans to review the eligibility criteria for the introduction and continuation of stocks in the derivatives segment.

The last review of the eligibility criteria for the introduction of stocks in derivatives was done in 2018.

According to the regulator, since then, broad market parameters reflecting the size, liquidity of the cash market, market capitalization and turnover have "changed considerably."

Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai, Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee

