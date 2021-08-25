Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India may announce overseas listing rules in next budget - govt official

1 minute read

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India may announce rules allowing companies to list overseas in the next budget in February, as some issues are yet to be resolved and are under discussion, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

The comments confirm a Reuters report that said India would take around six months to announce rules allowing companies to list overseas - taking longer than some expected as the finance ministry irons out issues related to taxation.

Reporting by Nupur Anand and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 9:07 AM UTC

India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume

India will supply millions of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to its states to try to inoculate all school teachers by early next month, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the country gradually resumes physical classes.

India
India may announce overseas listing rules in next budget - govt official
India
India's Sensex hits record high on metals, tech boost
India
India reports 37,593 new coronavirus cases
India
India approves further trials for first homegrown mRNA COVID-19 shot