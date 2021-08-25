India may announce overseas listing rules in next budget - govt official

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India may announce rules allowing companies to list overseas in the next budget in February, as some issues are yet to be resolved and are under discussion, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

The comments confirm a Reuters report that said India would take around six months to announce rules allowing companies to list overseas - taking longer than some expected as the finance ministry irons out issues related to taxation.

Reporting by Nupur Anand and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alex Richardson

