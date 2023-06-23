India may cut wheat import duty if needed, ET Now reports, citing food-corporation head

Workers fill sacks with wheat at a market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
Workers fill sacks with wheat at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - India may cut wheat import duty if required, broadcaster ET Now reported on Friday citing the head of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The wheat harvest in 2023 is at least 10% lower than the government's estimate, a leading trade body told Reuters on Wednesday, marking the second year of low production which could complicate New Delhi's effort to keep a lid on prices of the staple.

According to the government, however, wheat output rose to a record 112.74 million metric tons in 2023, up from 107.7 million metric tons a year earlier.

The FCI is the country's biggest buyer of grains.

Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next