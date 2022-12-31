India monitoring pharma exports to China amid COVID surge

India's Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, gestures during his interview with Reuters at his office in New Delhi, India, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Dec 31 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor exports of medicinal products and equipment to China to ensure domestic availability for any COVID-19 surges, according to a source familiar with the matter.

India's Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, asked pharma companies and senior government officials to review availability of medicines, and monitor their stocks and prices in a meeting on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

The pharma companies were also asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs, the source said.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Andrew Heavens

