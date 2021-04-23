Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India must reduce mobility and mixing to rein in pandemic-WHO

A frontline worker ignites a funeral pyre of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient who passed away after a hospital caught fire, in Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India must control mobility and mixing to reduce a surge in infections, the World Health Organization emergencies director Mike Ryan said on Friday.

He called reducing transmission in India a "very difficult task".

"We've got to reduce mixing in whatever way we can to reduce infection. The Indian government is looking to do that."

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents and lack of oxygen.

People scrambled for life-saving oxygen supplies across India on Friday and patients lay dying outside hospitals as the capital recorded the equivalent of one death from COVID-19 every five minutes.

