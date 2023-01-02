India New Issue Canara Bank to issue 3-month CD - traders















MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's Canara Bank (CNBK.NS) plans to raise funds through the sale of certificates of deposit maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The state-run lender will offer a yield of 6.92% on the issue, for which it has received commitments worth 10 billion rupees ($121.03 million) so far, the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.

($1 = 82.6250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sohini Goswami











