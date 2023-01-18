India New Issue Shree Cement to issue 2-month CP - traders
MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s Shree Cement (SHCM.NS) plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in two months, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The company will offer a yield of 6.78% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 1 billion rupees ($12.29 million), the bankers said.
The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.
($1 = 81.3800 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.