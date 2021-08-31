Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India not to be impacted by U.S. Fed's likely liquidity taper - govt official

A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India will not be impacted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to tighten liquidity expected later this year, as India's macro-economic fundamentals are strong, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Asia's third-largest economy has bad memories of past attempts by the Federal Reserve to get away from crisis-mode policies, particularly in 2013 when mere talk of "tapering" stimulus prompted the rupee to sink to record lows.

"Our macroeconomic fundamentals, whether it's inflation, whether it's a current account deficit, whether it's our forex reserves, and all the others metrics clearly indicate that our macroeconomic fundamentals are very very strong," Subramanian said.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed Editing by Peter Graff

