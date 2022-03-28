1 minute read
India not considering buying crude from Russia in rupees
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CHENNAI, March 28 (Reuters) - India is not considering buying oil from Russia using Indian rupees, the junior oil minister told parliament on Monday, after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"Oil public sector undertakings neither have any contract nor is any such proposal under consideration from Russia or any other country for purchase of crude oil in Indian rupees," junior oil minister Rameswar Teli said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.