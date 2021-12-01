India
India Nov trade deficit at record $23.27 billion
NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday.
India's merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last year, while imports rose to $53.15 billion in November from $33.81 billion last year.
Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
