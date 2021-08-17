Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India to offer incentives to boost exports

Workers walk past containers at a depot on Willingdon Island in the southern Indian city of Kochi September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India on Tuesday launched a new incentive scheme - compliant with World Trade Organization rules - to boost exports that will enable exporters to get a refund of taxes paid to the federal and state governments, its trade minister said.

The government plans to spend 194.4 billion rupees ($2.61 billion) offering incentives to exporters under the scheme that would be effective from January 2021, a trade ministry official told reporters.

India has set a target of $400 billion in merchandise exports for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, compared to $291.2 billion in the previous fiscal year. read more

($1 = 74.3500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans

