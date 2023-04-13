India opens investigation into alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by BBC - source















NEW DELHI, April 13 (Reuters) - India's financial crime-fighting agency has opened an investigation into alleged violations of foreign exchange rules by the BBC, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The investigation comes months after tax authorities searched the British broadcaster's offices in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The Indian agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), issued a notice to the BBC in March and questioned some employees earlier this month, the source said.

An ED spokesperson did not immediately respond to calls and a text message seeking comment. The BBC did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

