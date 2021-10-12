Skip to main content

India

India orders power firms to boost supply to Delhi

A man walks under power cables in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's power ministry said on Tuesday it has issued directions to the country's largest electricity producer state-run NTPC Ltd and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to supply as much power as available to the national capital Delhi due to a potential shortage.

The move comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned of a power crisis in the capital due to a coal shortage, which has already triggered electricity cuts in some of the country's eastern and northern states. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

