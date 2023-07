India PM Modi calls Manipur women harassment incident 'shameful'

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of alleged harassment of women in the eastern state of Manipur was "shameful" and urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

Several videos have surfaced on social media which show two women paraded naked on a street in violence-hit Manipur, after allegedly being gang raped.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.