India PM Modi says economy getting boost from rising vaccinations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season.

Modi called for vigilance against COVID-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.

India's immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two. read more

Reporting by New Delhi and Bengaluru bureaux Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.