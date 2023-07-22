India PM Modi says encouraging response to global grid proposal

G20 summit in Bali
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BAMBOLIM, India July 22 (Reuters) - India has had an "encouraging" response from other countries to its proposal to build a transnational grid to enhance energy security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"We are promoting this mutually beneficial cooperation with our neighbors in this region. And I can tell you, we are seeing encouraging results," Modi told G20 group energy ministers.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in Bambolim, Writing by Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi; editing by Robert Birsel

