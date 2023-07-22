India PM Modi says encouraging response to global grid proposal

BAMBOLIM, India July 22 (Reuters) - India has had an "encouraging" response from other countries to its proposal to build a transnational grid to enhance energy security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"We are promoting this mutually beneficial cooperation with our neighbors in this region. And I can tell you, we are seeing encouraging results," Modi told G20 group energy ministers.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in Bambolim, Writing by Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi; editing by Robert Birsel

