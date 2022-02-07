India PM Modi says working on taming inflation

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday his government was trying to keep inflation in check and that doing so has been a priority for him since coming to power in 2014.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Toby Chopra

