India PM Modi says working on taming inflation
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday his government was trying to keep inflation in check and that doing so has been a priority for him since coming to power in 2014.
Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Toby Chopra
