A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

India reported on Friday 132,364 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,713.

The tally of infections stood at 28.6 million and the death toll at 340,702, the health ministry said.

