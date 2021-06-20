India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months

MUMBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - India reported 58,419 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.9 million and so far 386,713 people have died. Deaths rose by 1,576 overnight.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

