Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months

1 minute read
1/2

A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo

MUMBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - India reported 58,419 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.9 million and so far 386,713 people have died. Deaths rose by 1,576 overnight.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · June 19, 2021 · 10:43 AM UTCIndia ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing

India's central government on Saturday urged states to be careful in reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns to prevent a resurgence of infections in the hard-hit country.

India'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes
IndiaKohli leads India revival before bad light intervenes in WTC final
IndiaAs COVID funeral pyres burn, gloom gathers over India’s rural economy
IndiaTwitter’s India woes worsen as police summon chief over viral video