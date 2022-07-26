India probes spurious liquor incident that killed 26

AHMEDABAD, India, July 26 (Reuters) - Authorities in India's western state of Gujarat are investigating an incident in which at least 26 people died and more than 30 were admitted to hospital after drinking spurious liquor, an official said on Tuesday.

Sales and consumption of alcohol are prohibited in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where only those holding a permit issued by the government can consume liquor.

Two districts of the state were involved in Monday's incident, Gujarat's home secretary Raj Kumar told Reuters, adding, "We have taken the incident very seriously and a detailed investigation has been launched."

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, popularly called hooch or country liquor, are common in India, where few drinkers can afford branded spirits.

Reporting by Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

