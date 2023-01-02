India proposes self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies















NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India has proposed self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies operating in the country in a draft of amendments to its information technology rules published on Monday.

The proposal came after a recommendation by a government panel on creating a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on online gambling, Reuters reported in September.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly











