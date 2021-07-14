Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India to provide subsidies for local shippers to win govt tenders

1 minute read

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India will give financial support to local shippers to help them match the lowest bids offered by foreign carriers in global import tenders floated by Indian state agencies, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The move to provide 16.24 billion rupees ($218.08 million) support over five years is aimed at increasing the number of Indian-flagged vessels and saving outgoing foreign exchange.

The Indian fleet comprises a meagre 1.2% of the world fleet in terms of capacity, the statement said, adding the share of Indian ships carrying the country's foreign trade had dropped from 40.7% in 1987-88 to about 7.8% in 2018-19.

Higher local taxes and cost of capital add to the operating cost of Indian vessels, making them uncompetitive.

The subsidy scheme will not be applicable for vessels older than 20 years.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 2:45 PM UTCIndia's microfinance sector hit as defaults surge in pandemic

Small loan specialists in India that typically cater to people without bank accounts are facing a jump in pandemic-related defaults that could force some of them out of business, industry experts warn.

IndiaIndia's June WPI inflation eases to 12.07% y/y -govt
IndiaIndia bans Mastercard from issuing new cards in data storage row
IndiaIndia's Infosys lifts annual revenue view as pandemic fuels digital boom
IndiaIndia sugar stocks set to fall to 4-year low on record exports - trade body