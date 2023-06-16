India questions Moody’s rating parameters as it bids for upgrade - source
NEW DELHI, June 16 (Reuters) - India questioned Moody’s Investors Service rating parameters in a meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, according to a government source, as the country seeks an upgrade from the global ratings agency.
Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook, similar to those assigned by S&P and Fitch at 'BBB-'.
Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
