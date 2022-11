NEW DELHI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India is likely to get 23% more rainfall than normal in November, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, after rains were 47% above normal in October.

Indian farmers plant winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed in October and November.

