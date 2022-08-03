India raises sugar cane floor price by 5.2%

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved raising the price that sugar mills must pay for cane in the next season beginning Oct. 1, to 305 rupees per 100 kg, up from 290 rupees a year earlier, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The federal government almost every year raises the floor price for cane, also known as Fair And Remunerative Price.

But Uttar Pradesh state, the country's top cane producer, invariably raises the floor price further due to its millions of cane growers, an influential voting bloc.

The government on Wednesday also raised base recovery rate for the floor price to 10.25% from 10% earlier.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alison Williams

