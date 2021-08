People walk at a crowded market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India recorded 41,195 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 32.08 million infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

Deaths rose by 490 overnight, with total fatalities now at 429,669. India is the second-worst affected country in the world behind only the United States in terms of total cases reported.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christopher Cushing

