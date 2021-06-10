Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

India records world’s highest daily COVID-19 deaths after state revises numbers

1 minute read
1/4

Dead bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are seen piled up in an ambulance before their cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.

The health department of Bihar, one of India's poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.

The United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 12.

India’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:27 AM UTCU.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the world -sources

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer (PFE.N) coronavirus vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. signs $1.2 bln deal for 1.7 mln courses of Merck's experimental COVID-19 drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia records world’s highest daily COVID-19 deaths after state revises numbers
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTwo members of U.S. FDA advisory panel resign over Alzheimer's drug approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU, U.S. to agree reduction of vaccine export barriers, summit draft says