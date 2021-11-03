India reduces excise duty on petrol, diesel - source

A worker cleans a pump at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, a government source said.

The excise duty on petrol has been cut by 5 rupees ($0.0671) per litre, and that on diesel by 10 rupees ($0.1342) per litre, said the source, declining to be named since the information was not public. ($1 = 74.5400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in NEW DELHI; Editing by Alex Richardson

