India refiners’ May crude processing skids to 7-month low on gloomy demand

An employee walks inside the premises of an oil refinery of Essar Oil in Vadinar in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Summary Refinery processing declines for a second straight month

Refinery capacity utilization rate drops to 92.37% in May

Crude oil production eased 6.2% to 580,000 bpd

June 22 (Reuters) - Indian refiners’ crude throughput slipped to its lowest level in seven months in May as a raging second wave of coronavirus drove a slump in domestic fuel demand and crude imports, government data showed on Tuesday.

Refiners processed about 4.5 million barrels per day (bpd) or 18.97 million tonnes of oil last month, data from the country's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed. That was 7.7% below April levels but still 16% higher than a year earlier.

"We're expecting to see runs dip in June before ramping up towards the end of the year on a combination of seasonal demand strength post-monsoon and recovery from the impact of the second wave of the pandemic," Natixis commodities strategist Joel Hancock said.

The dip in refinery processing comes on the back of a 5.5% slip in India's crude oil imports from April and May's fuel demand in the third biggest oil consumer slumping to its lowest since August last year.

Demand bottomed in May and will be ramping up steadily through the second half of this year and will rise sharply in the last quarter, Hancock said.

Analysts noted that refiners remain optimistic over a rebound in oil demand as vaccinations have ticked up and COVID-19 cases eased this month.

"We've seen this story play out in the U.S. and the UK, as the virus gets under control and vaccinations go up, you're probably going to have a tremendous amount of pent up demand (in India) that's going to be unleashed onto the market," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Indian refiners operated at an average rate of 92.37% of capacity in May, down from April's 96.82%, the government data showed.

Natural gas output rose 19.1% to 2.74 billion cubic metres, while crude oil production eased 6.2% to 580,000 bpd or 2.44 million tonnes, data showed.

