India regulator approves MobiKwik's plan to launch IPO -source

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India's capital market regulator on Friday approved digital payments firm MobiKwik's plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares worth up to 19 billion rupees ($253.41 million), a source directly aware of the matter said.

The IPO includes the issue of new shares worth 15 billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares worth up to 4 billion rupees, diluting the stakes of its two founders and current investors including Sequoia Capital, Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) and also include American Express.

MobiKwik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 74.9775 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.