India removes import duty on coking coal, anthracite
NEW DELHI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government is removing the import duty on anthractite, PCI coal and coking coal, it said on Saturday, aiming to reduce raw material costs.
The measure will be effective from May 22, the government said.
Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Pravin Char
