India removes import duty on coking coal, anthracite

A worker sits on a truck being loaded with coal at a railway coal yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government is removing the import duty on anthractite, PCI coal and coking coal, it said on Saturday, aiming to reduce raw material costs.

The measure will be effective from May 22, the government said.

