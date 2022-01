A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India reported 168,063 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, less than the figure of 179,723 the previous day, the health ministry said.

Deaths rose by 277 to 484,213, while the tally of infections reached 35.88 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnapppa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.