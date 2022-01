A healthcare worker collects a test swab sample from a child amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a testing centre inside a hospital in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's COVID-19 infections rose by 258,089 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking the tally to 37.38 million.

Deaths rose by 385 for a toll of 486,451, the ministry added.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez

