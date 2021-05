A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in front of a shop in Nawroz Baba village in central Kashmir's Budgam district May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

The South Asian nation’s infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.