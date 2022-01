A man reacts as a health worker collects a swab sample during a rapid antigen testing campaign for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in Mumbai, India, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - India reported 268,833 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.84 million, the federal health ministry said on Saturday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 402 to 485,752, the ministry said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.