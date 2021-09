People wait in queues to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a community centre in Kochi, India, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India reported 27,254 new coronavirus infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Total cases have now climbed to 33.26 million while deaths have risen to 442,874.

Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Christopher Cushing

