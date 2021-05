Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

India reported on Thursday 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,874.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 25.77 million, with a death toll of 287,122, health ministry data showed.

