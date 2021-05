People wearing protective face masks wait to receive their second dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

India on Monday reported 281,386 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,106.

The South Asian nation's total case load is 24.97 million with the death toll at 274,390, health ministry data showed.

