A man speaks on the phone as people walk past him at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India reported 30,773 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 33.4 million cases.

The death toll rose by 309 to 444,838, data from the ministry showed.

The country has administered 804.3 million vaccine doses.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by William Mallard

