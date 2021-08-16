Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India reports 32,937 new coronavirus infections

People wait in a queue to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a shopping mall in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India reported 32,937 fresh infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 32.23 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.

Deaths rose overnight by 417, with the country's COVID-19 death toll now standing at 431,642, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

