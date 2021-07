A nurse checks a coronavirus disease patient's pulse before she is admitted into a school turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - India reported on Friday 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, the federal health ministry said.

The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, health ministry data showed.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru and Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

