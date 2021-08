A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample from a man as others watch, at a temporary shelter for the homeless in New Delhi, India, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - India reported 36,083 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Sunday.

Daily COVID-19 deaths in the country rose by 493, health ministry data showed.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmad in New Delhi; Editing by Kim Coghill

