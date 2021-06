A man suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives oxygen support as he sleeps inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - India reported 37,566 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, taking the South Asian nation's tally to 30.31 million, with a death toll of 397,637.

Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 907 overnight.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

